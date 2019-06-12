Viacom Set to Launch NickX eSports Platform

Viacom is getting into business with Emerge Gaming, which will develop an eSports tournament platform for kids using Nickelodeon gaming content called NickX.

NickX, scheduled for launch in July in Africa, will be based on Emerge Gaming’s Arcade X technology and try to attract the attention of a young generation of cord-nevers. The platform will be free through Nickelodeon’s apps on all devices

Emerge said it plans a phased international roll out NickX.

According to the deal signed with Viacom International Media Networks Africa, Emerge Gaming and Viacom have an equal profit sharing arrangement, NickX will make money from sponsors, premium subscriptions and advertising on the platform.

“We are delighted to partner with Viacom in the delivery of this new kids focused eSports platform. Viacom represents the absolute best in terms of a portfolio of leading global brands with global reach and represents the first leading brand targeted to partner with Emerge Gaming,” said Bert Mondello, chairman of Emerge Gaming.

“Emerge Gaming will deliver NickX for Viacom’s Nickelodeon, the leading entertainment brand for kids. Working with Nickelodeon will give Emerge Gaming access to unrivaled content for kids. The strategy is to provide kids with educational content through the NickX gaming platform whilst creating an engaging gaming environment,” Mondello said.

Emerge Gaming is looking for other companies looking to use ArcadeX for an eSports platform.