Nickelodeon Orders New Preschool Series ‘Super Duper Bunny League’

Paramount’s kids’ network Nickelodeon said it ordered 26 episodes of a new animated preschool series, Super Duper Bunny League, based on the comic book by cartoonist Jamie Smart.

(Image credit: NIckelodeon)

The show is expected to premiere in the U.S. in 2024 and roll out on Nick Jr.’s international channels.

The series centers on a diverse group of bunny friends who battle to defend their city and the world from their archnemesis (and creator), the inept Dr. Fuzzleglove.

“Super Duper Bunny League brings to life the colorful world that Jamie created with quirky imaginative characters and engaging stories filled with zany adventures and loads of fun,” said Eryk Casemiro, executive VP, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. “We are excited for the opportunity to take the comic books to the next level with a preschool animated series that combines big superhero action with silly cartoony comedy in a uniquely Nickelodeon way.”

Super Duper Bunny League is produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, California. Robert Scull and Jonny Belt are executive producers with Jamie Smart serving as a consultant on the series. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Casemiro. Marielle Kaar serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production for the series. ■