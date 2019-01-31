Nickelodeon Names Bagshaw Exec VP, Unscripted Content

Nickelodeon named producer Rob Bagshaw as executive VP, unscripted content, a new position.

Bagshaw, most recently executive producer of YouTube’s If I Could Tell You Just One Thing and E!’s upcoming The Funny Dance Show, will be in charge of development and production of unscripted material for all formats and platforms.

He will be based in Burbank and report to president Brian Robbins, who is trying to stop the top kids network’s ratings slide.

“Unscripted series are continually the most popular shows in every demo, and Rob has a proven talent for creating a wide range of hits,” said Robbins. “I’m excited to have him join our team, where he can use his experience and skills to create the next wave of fun, must-watch shows for our kids and family audience.”

Bagshaw will also be in charge of Nick current unscripted production including Kids’ Choice Awards and Kids’ Choice Sports.

Earlier in his 20 year career, Bagshaw was senior VP and head of Bunim/Murray Productions’ New York office and was executive producer of current programming and development at BBC Worldwide Productions and head of international programming for Mentorn Media in the U.K.

“I am thrilled to join Brian and the Nickelodeon family to create an exciting slate of unscripted content. This is the perfect time to build on the network’s extraordinary legacy and bring audiences together with a new portfolio of awesome, co-viewing entertainment.”