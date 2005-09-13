Nickelodeon Launches in Germany

Nickelodeon launched a channel in Germany today, reaching 33 million households. Nick Germany marks the sixth international programming endeavor from Nickelodeon this year. Since January, the brand has launched channels in Korea, Portugal and Holland, and programming blocks in China and Turkey. It plans to launch a Nickelodeon channel in France this December. The global expansion has netted 28 percent revenue year-to-year revenue growth in the first half of 2005, the company reports.

Nick Germany takes the slot of music channel MTV2 Pop in the market, the world’s third largest area for advertising, and sits amongst MTV Networks’ other German channels including Viva, Viva Plus and MTV. Nickelodeon launched its first international channel in 1993 in the UK. Its other international TV services include digital channels in the U.K., Australia, Holland, Mexico and the US. Nickelodeon launched in the U.S. in 1979.