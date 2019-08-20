Nickelodeon Hires Execs to Oversee Studio Business

Nickelodeon has hired two executives, Angelique Yen and Eddie Gamarra, to oversee their studio business, which produces long-form movie content and programming for subscription video on demand services.

Yen, named senior VP, physical production at Nick, will oversee production of long-form content, including TV movies and films for SVOD. She’s worked for Disney and Netflix over her career. Most recently, Yen was a consulting producer working on features, budgeting and scheduling for start ups.

Gamarra, now VP, studio business development at Nick, is in charge of developing and live-action content for third-parties. He was most recently a literary manager at The Gotham Group and has served as an executive producer for series for Disney+ and Netflix.

Yen and Gamarra both report to Ramsey Naito, executive VP of animation at Nick. They will be based in Burbank.

“Nickelodeon’s studio business gives us the opportunity to create different stories and let our IP live on beyond the network, while growing our audience and our creative-led culture,” said Naito. “The addition of Angelique and Eddie to the team will help bolster this division by finding new ways to reimagine our shows and characters, in new formats and with new partners, while feeding the demand for our content with kids and families everywhere.”