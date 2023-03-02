Nickelodeon Greenlights Return of ‘The Thundermans’ in Original Movie

Nickelodeon Studios said it greenlit a new original movie based on the long-running series The Thundermans.

The Thundermans Return features the series’ original cast and production is slated to begin in April.

A premiere date was not yet available.

“It’s been such a joy to return to Hiddenville with this iconic superhero family and original cast,” Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, said. “This movie is made for the audiences who fell in love with the show’s original run on Nick and also for today’s generation discovering it on streaming.”

The Thundermans premiered on Nickelodeon in 2013 and ran for four seasons. It features a family that tries to keep their superpowers a secret. In the movie, the family is forced to return to Hiddenville — where they lived during the series — when a piece of superhero activity goes awry.

The Thundermans Return stars Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, May Le Clark, Chris Tallman and Rona Blasi.

The Thundermans Return is written and executive-produced by Jed Spingarn and directed by Trevor Kirschner. Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Dan Cross and David Hoge also serve as executive producers.

Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Olin and Phelan. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production. ■