Nickelodeon, Columbia/Epic Music Partner On New Series

Nickelodeon is partnering with Columbia/Epic Label Group to co-develop and produce Victorious, a half-hour comedy series starring Victoria Justice (Zoey 101).



The series will be set at a Hollywood school for the performing arts, and will have a cast that sings, dances and performs original music, hence the collaboration with Columbia/Epic.



Dan Schneider is creator and exec producing the series, which has been given a 20 episode order from the MTV Networks cabler. Schneider is responsible for creating a number of Nick’s big hits, including Drake & Josh, iCarly and Zoey 101, often using actors from his series’ to launch the new shows.



“Dan Schneider continues to have his finger on the pulse of what is funny and relatable to our tween audience,” said Marjorie Cohn, Nickelodeon’s Executive Vice President, Development and Original Programming. “Add original music and an extraordinarily talented young cast to his comedic sensibility and you have a winning combination.”



Victorious will premiere on Nickelodeon in 2010.