Nickell Gets Pole Position At SPEED
Hunter Nickell, who has been senior VP and general manager of Fox's FSN South regional sports network (formerly SportSouth), has been named executive VP and general manager of Fox's Speed Channel cable net.
He will move from FSN headquarters in Atlanta to SPEED's Charlotte, N.C., headquarters.Fox bought Speedvision in 2001. It currently reaches 63.7 million homes in the U.S., according to Fox, as well as to subs in Canada and Central and South America.
