Nick.com revamps

Nick.com has renovated its online offering, taking a two-track approach to reach tomorrow's Internet users today.

"We're going to work very closely with the TV network to develop convergent content plays, which throw kids into what we call virtual circles that throw them from the TV to online and from online to TV," says General Manager Mike Skagerlind. "The other part of the strategy is to develop useful tools for kids, which adults take for granted."

A number of tools will be available to visitors, including Internet radio provided by SonicNet, weather forecasts, personal calendars and access to Encyclopedia Britannica.