Nick Ups Two in Digital Divison

Nickelodeon promoted two internal employees within its digital television division.

Angela Leaney was upped from VP, brand communications at Noggin/The N, to senior VP, brand communications, Nickelodeon Digital Television.

Under her new title, Leaney will continue to oversee branding, promotional creative and public affairs for preschool network Noggin and its nighttime counterpart for teens, The N. Leaney joined Viacom from Ogilvy & Mather as part of Noggin’s initial launch team and was upped in fall 2000 to oversee strategic positioning, public affairs, branding and promotion for Noggin and The N.

Radha Subramanyam was upped from senior director, research, Nickelodeon Digital Television, to VP, research and planning, Nickelodeon Digital Television.

She will add oversight of ad sales research for The N to her current role overseeing ratings and research for Noggin, The N, Nicktoons and Nickelodeon Games and Sports. Subramanyam started the research department for Nickelodeon Digital Television in March, 2004.

Ad-free Noggin, distributed to 45 million homes, shares bandwidth with The N. Noggin programming runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., when The N takes over.