Nick Unveils New Shows

Nickelodeon is keeping it all in the family during the coming TV season.

Among the stars of the 11 new series headed to the network are Dora the Explorer’s cousin, Diego; Britney Spears’ little sister, Jamie Spears; and Julia Roberts’ niece, Emma Roberts.

Nick, which boasts a 51% share of all kids ratings points on broadcast and cable, unveiled its upcoming programming to media buyers and advertisers Tuesday in New York. Nick is targeting every kids demo with fare for preschoolers, kids, tweens, and teens.

And there’s a new opportunity for buyers: Come late May, Nick’s sister digital network The N–aimed at tweens and teens–will begin accepting advertising. Reaching about 40 million homes, The N, which comes on at 6 p.m., shares its channel with Noggin’s more youthful programming.

Noggin’s block, however, will remain free of traditional advertising but may explore some PBS-style sponsorships.

On the Nick mothership, new preschooler shows include the Dora spin-off Go Diego Go, as well as Blue’s Clues off-shoot Blue’s Room. Nick Jr. will also add the channel’s first CGI animated series Backyardigans, created by in-house producers.

For tweens and teens, Nick is reinvigorating its TeenNick block with four new live-action shows.

Unfabulous stars Roberts as a teen using music to get by. On her yet unnamed show, Spears will infiltrate a newly-coed boarding school. The Power Strikers, produced by Whoopi Goldberg, features a girl’s soccer team, and Ned’s Declassified School Survival advises kids how to make it through middle school.

As for animation, Nick is jumping into action/adventure, a space where Fox and the Cartoon Network have always been strong, with a new boy-targeted series Avatar.

"We’ve taken a lot of what’s great in anime and figured it into a story that is really appropriate for our audience. It is very fresh for Nick," says Nickelodeon President Cyma Zarghami.