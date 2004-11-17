Nick, TNT, ESPN Top Cable's Week

Nickelodeon topped the cable-network universe in total viewers for the week ending Nov. 14 with a 1.0 rating and 2.248 million viewers on average in total-day numbers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

With no presidential election, entertainment networks reclaimed most of the top 10 spots from the news nets, which dominated the list the week before.

Still, Fox News Channel continued its winning ways, finishing in a tie for third in total viewers/total day with a .6 and 1,223,000, more than double its closest cable news competitor, CNN, at number 19 with a .2 and 534,000 viewers. Fox was helped by its ongoing coverage of the Lacy Peterson murder trial.

Topping 18-49's in total day ratings was TNT with a .6 and 670,000 viewers. FNC stayed in the top 10 in 18-49's as well, in a tie for ninth with a .3 and 349,000 viewers

Nickelodeon's number one placement was primarily on the strength of weekend morning airings of SpongeBob and Fairly Odd Parents, which claimed five of the first six slots. TNT didn't even make the top 20 shows, but it aired a number of movies multiple times throughout the week, so though it didn't have any shows doing really big numbers, it had a lot of shows doing good numbers.

In prime time, ESPN won in both viewers and 18-49's on the strength of Sunday Night Football action.