Nick of Time
ABC flagship O & O WABC-TV New York is expected to launch digital broadcast service from the World Trade Center Tuesday (Jan. 9), just in time for that evening's first HDTV telecast of NYPD Blue
(at 10 p.m.), marking its own new-season launch. Sources say the digital transmission will only be at quarter power because it will be the first real test of the station's new digital antenna.
