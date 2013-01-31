Nick to Target New Generation of Kids

Working to reverse declines in ratings and ad revenue,

Viacom outlined programming strategies at Nickelodeon and MTV to recapture the

attention of their young audiences.

Nickelodeon is beginning to create preschool programming for

the post-millennial generation, a group the company hopes to keep on its channels

throughout their youth.

At MTV, the network is preparing for life after Jersey Shore with a schedule the company

hopes will be more balanced and deeper.

Viacom's Networks group reported lowerrevenue and profits during the first quarter. Speaking on the company's

earnings conference call with analysts, Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman said that

the company has been increasing its investment in programming.

Dauman said viewers "want new shows and new episodes in

faster cycles and so we're delivering it on our networks, accelerating

development timelines and production to accelerate our ratings turnaround."

Analysts following Viacom have been particularly concerned

with Nickelodeon, whose ratings suddenly began plummeting at the end of 2011,

and MTV, which has been pumped up by Jersey

Shore, a phenomenon that ended in December. Those networks were the first two

Dauman addressed in his remarks.

Dauman said that Nickelodeon is focused on three priorities:

to reclaim and retain its Saturday morning leadership, to strengthen its

weekday afternoon block and to build its preschool viewership to feed future

big-kid audiences.

"That last point is particularly critical as the network

hits the generational reset button," Dauman said. "Nickelodeon's long-term

strategy is to refine its programming filter for an audience that is purely

post-millennial, a position the network will detail to advertisers as the kids

upfront kicks off next month."

Dauman said that in a month or so, Nick will be introducing

a new live afternoon block, and that through September, the network will be debuting

six new animated series, including Monsters

and Aliens.

The network will also be freshening up its workhorses SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer.

"Much of the success in getting new programming to screens

faster can be tied back to Nickelodeon's move to centralize and reorganize its

creative leadership in Los Angeles under Russell Hicks," named president of

content development last August, Dauman said. "Our television movie and short-form,

live-action and animation teams are working in a coordinated fashion, sharing

best practices and writers, and have taken steps to accelerate development and

production. We have especially focused on enhancing our animation efforts and

we have attracted significant new talent in that area."

Nickelodeon has also been working on its multiplatform

offerings and plans to debut what Dauman called "an innovative standalone app"

in the months to come.

Dauman said that MTV has begun to answer the question of what's

next after Jersey Shore.

He said new programming president Susanne Daniels has hit

the ground running. She has completed a review of production partners and

accelerated the network's pilot process. Thenetwork also hired Mina Lefevre from ABC Family as its new head of scripted

programming.

"The overarching mission of MTV remains unchanged. We're

focused on being the cultural home of the millennial generation," Dauman said. "But

within that context, we're rolling out more and more original programs that tap

into creative themes that we see popping up in youth culture."

One of those themes is the new ways millennials navigate

relationships. MTV's Catfish is an

example of that. Dauman said Catfish

was the highest-rated new cable series with MTV's core 12-34-year-old audience

last year. "The vitality of the show has been remarkable, even before the

phenomenon of catfishing went mainstream" thanks to the story of Notre Dame

football player Manti Te'o and his nonexistent girlfriend.

Dauman said MTV is also reinventing reality with diverse new

voices and expanding its female comedy franchise.

"The underpinnings of this creative breadth is a scheduling

strategy that uses our existing hits as a launch pad for the influx of new

originals and creates a more balanced weekly schedule for audiences and

advertisers," Dauman said.

Dauman said that the huge ratings for Jersey Shore created an over-emphasis on one night for MTV. "We are

now successfully building out additional nights, whether it's the Teen Mom and Catfish reality block on Mondays or female comedies like Snooki and JWoww, Nikki & Sara Live and Awkward

on Tuesday nights," he said.

MTV is attracting audiences by creating programming events

on weekends by running marathons of such shows as True Life and Jackass.