Nick sweeps basic cable nets

For February sweeps, Nickelodeon can crown itself the highest-rated basic cable network in total day in its primary kids 2-11 demographic.

The network averaged a 4.4 rating/ 24 share, according to Nielsen Media Research, which is up 3% over the same time last year for that audience. Also, the network jumped 7% in total kid viewers (1.3 million). Fueling Nick's performance was a strong showing by Taina, scoring a 4.8/14 among its kids 9-14 target, 63% better than its showing last year in that bracket. Rookie Dora, the Explorer,/i> (10.3/43 in its kids 2-5 target) grew 26% over February 2000. Slime Time Live, Nick's afternoon programming block, earned a 5.4/24 among kids 2-11, which is up 10% over the last year's comparable period. - Susanne Ault