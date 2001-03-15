Nick skeds endangered species week

Nickelodeon spotlights the plight of endangered species on its nightly series The Wild Thornberrys in a week-long sequence of episodes next month.

Nick is presenting the themed plot lines, about crocodiles, Siberian tigers, sea turtles, humpback whales, grey wolves and manatees, in cooperation with The National Wildlife Federation on April 2-7. The Thornberrys hero, 12-year-old Eliza Thornberry, who travels the world with her family searching for endangered animals to feature in documentaries they produce, will also appear in 30-second "animal fact" interstitials during that week.

In addition to the Thornberrys episodes, Nick will provide material through Cable in the Classroom and online content to raise kids' consciousness about protecting near-extinct species on earth. - Richard Tedesco