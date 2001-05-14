Nick At Nite tops cable charts

Nick at Nite is the top rated cable network among its target audience, adults 25-34, for the second quarter to date.

At the same time last year, according to Nielsen Media Research, the network ranked ninth among basic cable channels. Nick at Nite attributes the 62% hike from last year to such recent program pick-ups as Three's Company and Diff'rent Strokes. Among adults 18-34, Nick at Nite now places second (behind Lifetime), which is an improvement of 38% from this time last year, when the channel likewise placed ninth. - Susanne Ault