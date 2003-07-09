Nick at Nite taps classic laughers

Nick at Nite is adding two more classic comedies to its lineup.

Beginning Sept. 21, Rosanne will air nightly at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Nick at Nite is sharing the comedy with Oxygen, with the women’s network airing

Rosanne in fringe.

Nick at Nite also picked up the eight-season run of Full House, which

stars now-teen-age Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Two episodes will air nightly in the 9 p.m. hour beginning Oct. 12.