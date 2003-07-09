Trending

Nick at Nite taps classic laughers

By

Nick at Nite is adding two more classic comedies to its lineup.

Beginning Sept. 21, Rosanne will air nightly at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Nick at Nite is sharing the comedy with Oxygen, with the women’s network airing
Rosanne in fringe.

Nick at Nite also picked up the eight-season run of Full House, which
stars now-teen-age Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Two episodes will air nightly in the 9 p.m. hour beginning Oct. 12.