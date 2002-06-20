Nick News stands firm
Nickelodeon weathered a firestorm of a protests to air a June 18 Nick
News special on kids with same-sex parents.
The Viacom Inc. network logged 100,000 complaints in a campaign led by the Traditional
Values Coalition.
Nick soldiered on with My Family Is Different to teach tolerance, producer Linda Ellerbee said. "We've done shows about racism and AIDS ... kids being
bullied for all kinds of reasons," she added. "This was one of those shows. It's
a golden-rule show."
Rosie O'Donnell and the Rev. Jerry Falwell appeared in the show, although Falwell
later came out against it.
The network did proceed cautiously, airing the special commercial-free at 9
p.m. (Nick News usually airs at 8:30 p.m. on Sundays) and including a
disclaimer and "TV-PG" rating.
The reaction from viewers was strong, with 1.2 million households tuning in
for a 1.4 rating.
Future My Family Is Different specials will focus on multicultural and
single-parent families, Ellerbee added.
