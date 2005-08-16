Nick Jr. Adds Online Video

Nickelodeon continued its broadband push Tuesday with the addition of video to NickJr.com, its Web site designed for preschoolers.Nick Jr. Video is a broadband video service that the network says will provide full-screen long- and short-form videos, including sneak peeks at upcoming series like the Dora the Explorer spinoff.The effort by Nickelodeon follows up on its relaunch of its Web sites last month. The network also says that 1.6 million games have been downloaded at the Nick Arcade in its first month of operation. The games are available for free on a trial basis and costs an average of $20 to own.