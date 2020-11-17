Nick Jonas Back On ‘The Voice’ Next Year

Nick Jonas returns to The Voice for the 20th season on NBC. The season begins in spring 2021. Jonas will join John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, who are the current coaches alongside Gwen Stefani.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jonas, part of the Jonas Brothers, is a singer, songwriter, actor and producer. He joined The Voice as a coach in season 18 earlier this year.

This season, The Voice is averaging a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers in “live plus seven day” Nielsens, according to NBC.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who is an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.