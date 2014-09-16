Nicholson Named WFTS Tampa General Manager

Nick Nicholson has been named VP and general manager of Scripps-owned WFTS Tampa. He starts Sept. 22 and succeeds Rich Pegram.

Nicholson spent 27 years with Belo Corp., which was acquired by Gannett in late 2013. Most recently, he was president/GM of KTVK-KASW Phoenix. Previous general manager jobs include WVEC Norfolk and KMSB-KTTU Tucson.

“Nick brings vast and varied experiences to our Tampa station,” said Steve Wasserman, VP and divisional general manager at Scripps’ television division. “WFTS is a powerhouse station with incredible journalists serving a growing market. Nick is strong in strategic planning, employee engagement and organization and has demonstrated his abilities to lead WFTS to be successful both financially and in continuing service to its community.”

WFTS is an ABC affiliate.