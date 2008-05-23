Nicholson Heads Up Phoenix Duopoly
Lawrence “Nick” Nicholson was named president and general manager of Belo’s KTVK and KASW Phoenix. Since 2006, Nicholson has been president and general manager of WVEC Hampton/Norfolk (VA). Prior to that, he ran KMSB and KTTU in Tucson.
“Nick brings more than 22 years of leadership to his new assignment in Phoenix,” said Belo executive VP/television operations Peter Diaz. “His recent successes in Hampton/Norfolk and Tucson combined with his strong background in sales and marketing make him a great choice to lead our Phoenix operations.”
KTVK is an independent and KASW is a CW affiliate in the #13 DMA. “KTVK and KASW have outstanding reputations for serving the Phoenix market,” said Nicholson, “and I look forward to working with my fellow employees in making that commitment even stronger.”
