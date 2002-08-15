Nichols departs PBS
Laura Nichols, PBS' senior vice president of corporate communications and
public affairs, is leaving the programmer Sept. 5, PBS said Wednesday.
Nichols will serve as a consultant to PBS along with Karen Nussle, a director
for BKSH & Associates.
Nichols came to PBS from the office of House Minority Leader Richard Gephardt
(D-Mo.), where she was press secretary.
She worked for Gephardt for eight years in various press-related roles.
Nichols joined PBS in May 2001.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.