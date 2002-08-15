Nichols departs PBS

Laura Nichols, PBS' senior vice president of corporate communications and

public affairs, is leaving the programmer Sept. 5, PBS said Wednesday.

Nichols will serve as a consultant to PBS along with Karen Nussle, a director

for BKSH & Associates.

Nichols came to PBS from the office of House Minority Leader Richard Gephardt

(D-Mo.), where she was press secretary.

She worked for Gephardt for eight years in various press-related roles.

Nichols joined PBS in May 2001.