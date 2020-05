Nicholas Radziul to Oversee Hearst Distribution Deals

Nicholas Radziul, most recently a CBS VP, has been named Hearst Television's first VP of distribution.

Starting July 18, Radziul will be responsible for Hearst’s distribution rights agreements with programming and distribution companies, including network affiliations and retransmission consent deals.

“In today’s digital economy, distribution of local news and information is evolving and expanding at an unprecedented speed,” Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television’s president, said in a statement. “Nick brings a strong background and skill set to our team to help us realize exciting growth opportunities.”

Radziul joins Hearst from CBS, where he worked since 2013 as VP, strategic transactions. Before that, Radziul was Cablevision’s senior counsel, programming.