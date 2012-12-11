Nichol Named KOFY San Fran GM

Kemp Nichol has been named president and general manager of

KOFY San Francisco, Granite's independent station in DMA No. 6. Nichols' resume

includes management positions at Petracom Broadcasting, Quorum Broadcasting and

Nexstar.





"We are thrilled to welcome Kemp to the Granite

family," said Peter Markham, Granite chairman and CEO. "He brings a

long track record as a proven leader to his new role."





KOFY features 9 p.m. news, a lineup of syndicated

programming and Me-TV on its subchannel, among other content.





"I am proud to be joining KOFY and the Granite family

and look forward to working with our spirited, entrepreneurial team of

employees and the station's advertisers to maximize opportunities resulting

from KOFY's unique position within the local market as a true independent

station," said Nichol. "Under the umbrella of our slogan, 'We're

local just like you!', the station will build upon its existing slate of iconic

local programming and develop the best possible product for our viewing

audience and advertisers."