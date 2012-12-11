Nichol Named KOFY San Fran GM
Kemp Nichol has been named president and general manager of
KOFY San Francisco, Granite's independent station in DMA No. 6. Nichols' resume
includes management positions at Petracom Broadcasting, Quorum Broadcasting and
Nexstar.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kemp to the Granite
family," said Peter Markham, Granite chairman and CEO. "He brings a
long track record as a proven leader to his new role."
KOFY features 9 p.m. news, a lineup of syndicated
programming and Me-TV on its subchannel, among other content.
"I am proud to be joining KOFY and the Granite family
and look forward to working with our spirited, entrepreneurial team of
employees and the station's advertisers to maximize opportunities resulting
from KOFY's unique position within the local market as a true independent
station," said Nichol. "Under the umbrella of our slogan, 'We're
local just like you!', the station will build upon its existing slate of iconic
local programming and develop the best possible product for our viewing
audience and advertisers."
