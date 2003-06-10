Nice guys finish reg-free

Continued good behavior is the best way to avoid regulation, two Federal

Communications Commission members and a Bush administration official told the

cable industry Tuesday.

In their minds, that means cable-delivered Internet service must remain free

of obstacles to Web sites and new content offered via the Web.

"In the end, we need to make sure consumers have unfettered access to any Web

site and all of the services," FCC commissioner Kevin Martin said during a luncheon

at the National Show.

Martin, with commissioner Jonathan Adelstein concurring, told cable that

there is little sign so far that cable operators will block access to rival Web

sites or video providers, diminishing the likelihood of anti-discrimination

rules.

"We don't see overwhelming evidence of a problem," Adelstein said. If cable

has a potential problem, it's lingering consumer resentment over the industry's

historic customer-service problems and fear that its sheer size is enough to

override customer preferences, added Bruce Mehlman, Commerce Department

assistant secretary for technology policy. "Cable is a bit like pharmaceutical

companies or Microsoft [Corp.] -- everybody loves the product but feels that the industry is a

big and potentially dangerous player."