NHMC Praises Cancellation of 'Roseanne'

"Roseanne Barr's racist comment is unconscionable and NHMC congratulates ABC's Channing Dungey for dismissing her," said National Hispanic Media Coalition President Alex Nogales after ABC canceled its big hit, Roseanne.

Barr had issued a racist tweet early Tuesday morning (May 29) later rescinding it and apologizing for what she said was a bad "joke," but it was too little too late.

At press time, the President had not reacted to the cancellation of a show whose star was a supporter and which he had praised as being "all about us."

CNN analysts were predicting their could be a backlash against the backlash from Trump supporters who saw their issues addressed in the program from a sympathetic character.

NHMC is a media watchdog group for the Latino community.

White House press secretary would not speculate on whether or not the President would weigh in or what he might think about ABC's move per this exchange in the daily briefing:Q: "Sarah, the President has been a big supporter of Roseanne Barr. What is his and the White House’s reaction to her comments today and to ABC’s decision to cancel her show?"MS. SANDERS: "Look, as you know, the President has been extremely focused, as I just walked through the things going on with the upcoming summit. And the President is focused on North Korea. He’s focused on trade deals. And he’s focused on rebuilding our military, the economy. And that’s what he’s spending his time on; not responding to other things."Q: "Because he’s been focused on that show before. I mean, he called her after the show did really well. Does he have a reaction to what she said?"MS. SANDERS: "Again, the President spent his day focused on dealing with the things going on with North Korea, trade rollout this morning. A lot of activity going on at the White House that the President has been focused on.'"Q: "Does he think the show should have been cancelled?"MS. SANDERS: "Again, that’s not what the President is looking at. That’s not what he’s spending his time on. And I think that we have a lot bigger things going on in the country right now, certainly that the President is spending his time when it comes to policy."