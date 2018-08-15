NHL Names Bernard to VP, Programming, Post

Ross Bernard was named VP of programming and development at the National Hockey League.

Bernard, who had been senior VP, original programming, for Epix, will report to Steve Mayer, executive VP and chief content officer at the NHL.

In his new post, Bernard is responsible for programming and development of original content and shaping the league’s strategic content direction. He’ll work creatively with internal and external production companies.

One of the first employees of Epix, Bernard was responsible for originating and producing unscripted programming, including sports, comedy, music and documentaries.

Previously he was an attorney.