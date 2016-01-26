NHL, GoPro to Film ‘After Dark’ Series

The NHL and GoPro announced plans for a 11-part series that will be filmed and produced by GoPro featuring some of the hockey league’s top players.

The series, NHL After Dark, will be filmed and produced by GoPro and show fans what happens on the ice during after-hours training sessions.

The series will be distributed on the GoPro Channel and the GoPro App, channels owned and powered by the NHL and the NHLPA, including the NHL Network, and the NHL App, YouTube, and on the social media channels of GoPro, the NHL and the NHLPA.

GoPro, the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players Association announced the renewal of their partnership. The series is part of the new agreement.

Each episode of NHL After Dark will feature NHL players on the ice in training sessions with Mike Murphy and Mike Johnson. The debut episode, dropping on Wednesday, Feb. 3, will feature the stickhandling skills of Detroit Red Wings forward Tomáš Tatar.

"We know hockey fans want a more comprehensive, personal understanding of players’ lives and their journey onto the ice each night,” said Keith Wachtel, NHL executive VP of global partnerships. "The NHL After Dark series delivers not just a unique perspective on the game of hockey, but a new look into the personalities of our players. We are excited to extend the GoPro partnership and give our fans access to places they’ve never been before.”

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin, Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith, Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux, New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider and Vancouver Canucks forwards Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin will also be featured in the series.