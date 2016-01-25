Coors Light, AT&T, Intel Join X Games Sponsors

AT&T, Coors Light, Intel and LifeProof have joined the roster of sponsors for the X Games on ABC and ESPN.

Returning official sponsors include America’s Navy, GoPro, Harley-Davidson, Jeep and Monster Energy. Also sponsoring the event are Oakley, Polaris, Skype and Xbox.

First-year sponsor Coors Light will be the title sponsor of the Men’s and Women’s Skier X competitions. The beer will also be featured during concerts in the Sound Factory and provide a lounge area at the event.

Intel will showcase the latest technology and is set to add new levels of data-powered insights to competition. The tiny, low-power Intel Curie module will be integrated into the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle and Men’s Snowboard Big Air competitions to provide real-time data on athlete performance such as in-air rotations, jump height, jump distance, speed, and force on landing, giving viewers a more in-depth experience.

The Navy sponsors the Snowboard Big Air competition. Fans will be able to meet members of the Navy special operations team and check out their gear at the event. Fans will also be able to participate in a daily pull-up contest to win Navy X Games snowboards.

X Games Aspen 2016 will feature 16 hours of extensive coverage and live content distributed on ESPN, ABC and across multiple digital platforms from Jan. 28 to Jan 31. An additional eight hours of competition will be carried exclusively on ESPN3.