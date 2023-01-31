NHL All-Star Game Shoots, Scores, Sells Out Advertising

Disney Advertising says the National Hockey League’s All-Star Game and the NHL All-Star Skills competition are sold out.

Disney says it has signed up 12 sponsors for the two day event.. Sponsoring the All-Star game are presenting sponsor Honda, Discovery, Enterprise, Goodyear, Lexus, Navy Federal Credit Union and SAP.

Sponsors for the Skills competition. Include Chipotle, Discovery, Enterprise, Geico, Goodyear, Great Clips, Honda and Upper Deck.

About 34 other advertisers will appear over the two day event including American Express, Apple, AT&T, Biosteel, Boston Beer Company, Capital One, Chipotle, Discover, E&J Gallo Winery, Enterprise, Expedia, Fidelity, Freshpet, Geico, Hilton, Intutit, Liberty Mutual, Live Nation, Mars, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance, Mercedes-Benz, Navy Federal Credit Union, Priceline.com, Progressive, Signet Jewelers, Taco Bell, T-Mobile, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Verizon, Vivid Seats, Volkswagen, Walmart and Wendy’s.

Some new categories have been brought into the fold this year, including accounting, electronic entertainment equipment, household cleaners, nutritional supplements and pet food.

This is Disney’s second year carrying the NHL under its current contract. Warner Bros. Discovery Sports also carries NHL games.

“We are incredibly proud of the sponsorship success we've seen around the NHL,” said Sean Hanrahan, senior VP, sports brand solutions at, Disney Advertising. “Brands continue to flock to Disney's robust coverage, and we are thrilled to continue developing opportunities for them to engage with NHL fans everywhere through our content.”

The All-Star Skills competition will appear live on ESPN and ESPN Plus on February. 3, with Goodyear providing aerial coverage.

The All-Star Game will be played February 4 on ABC and ESPN Plus. Enterprise will sponsor The Drop, a 30-minute live digital pregame show that will stream on the ESPN app and ESPN’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Enterprise will also have content on Instagram surrounding both the Skills challenge and the All-Star contest.■