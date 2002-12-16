N.H. court raises bar on cameras in courtroom

The New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled last week that state judges cannot bar

cameras from their courtrooms without factual reasons, rather than merely

speculative concerns.

The court said, "Fear of jurors being exposed to potentially prejudicial

information or of witnesses being exposed to the testimony of other witnesses

generally will not be a valid basis for denying electronic coverage."

That reason was among those cited in a Virginia court decision last week

barring video cameras from the trial of accused Washington, D.C., sniper John Muhammad.

Barbara Cochran, president of the Radio-Television News Directors

Association, which has lobbied extensively to allow video cameras into

courtrooms, noted, "The court not only ruled in favor of bringing cameras

into the court, but also makes it clear that a decision to keep cameras out must be

based on fact, not guesswork."

The New Hampshire decision came in a trial in which a teen-ager is accused of

murdering two Dartmouth professors.