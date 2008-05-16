NGC Promotes Moran

National Geographic Channel promoted Heather Moran from vice president of programming and strategic development to senior VP.

Moran is in charge of programming strategy, scheduling and budget for the channel, including having ramped up original programming by more than one-third in the past three years.

In addition, Carla Daeninckx (pronounced "Danix"), most recently at CMT, joined the network as director of design. Her resume also includes Nickelodeon, TV Land, Nick at Nite and Sundance.