NGC makes USA Today grid
As of Wednesday, USA Today has added National Geographic Channel to
its TV grid.
A channel spokesperson said it was one of a number of papers that had lately
added Nat'l Geo (as its listing will read), but it was the one they were
understandably most excited about.
With a circulation of about 2.3 million, USA Today is the country's
largest newspaper.
