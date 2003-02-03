NGC to air two shuttle specials
Following Saturday's Columbia shuttle disaster, National Geographic
Channel will examine the maintenance of the shuttle fleet with a special Tuesday
night.
Rocket Ranch, a special presentation of Nat Geo's Science Times,
will look at the technicians and engineers who keep the shuttles functioning
mission after mission at 9 p.m. EST.
And on Wednesday, A&E will reair its special Mission Impossible:
Shuttle Astronauts on the 2000 Atlantis space-shuttle mission. The
one-hour special plays at 10 p.m.
