NGC to air two shuttle specials

Following Saturday's Columbia shuttle disaster, National Geographic

Channel will examine the maintenance of the shuttle fleet with a special Tuesday

night.

Rocket Ranch, a special presentation of Nat Geo's Science Times,

will look at the technicians and engineers who keep the shuttles functioning

mission after mission at 9 p.m. EST.

And on Wednesday, A&E will reair its special Mission Impossible:

Shuttle Astronauts on the 2000 Atlantis space-shuttle mission. The

one-hour special plays at 10 p.m.