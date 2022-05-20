'NFTs: Enter the Metaverse' Documentary on ABC Owned Stations May 21
Mark Cuban, Paris Hilton offer perspective on non-fungible tokens
ABC Owned Television Stations premieres the documentary NFTs: Enter the Metaverse May 21. A look at how non-fungible tokens have gathered considerable momentum in a short period of time, NFTs: Enter the Metaverse will air on the eight owned stations, on the group’s streaming channels and on ABC News Live.
The one-hour documentary looks at digital artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann, who “shook the world,” according to the ABC group, when his NFT work sold for $69.4 million at an auction. “The sale marked the beginning of an unstoppable NFT wave, where everyone from digital artists to mainstream celebrities began creating, selling and collecting NFTs via cryptocurrency on Blockchain,” added ABC Owned Stations.
Those interviewed include Paris Hilton, Mark Cuban, Gary Vaynerchuk, DJ Steve Aoki and ABC News Chief Business Technology and Economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. Viewers will also meet teenager Diana Sinclair, who the ABC group said is paving the way for more representation for women and people of color.
Chris Casey is executive producer of NFTs: Enter the Metaverse.
The ABC station group includes WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago and WPVI Philadelphia. ■
