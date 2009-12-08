NFL Won't Flex Sunday Night Muscle

The NFL has decided to leave the Minnesota Vikings/Carolina Panthers as the Sunday night game on NBC Dec. 20, but will move up the 1 p.m. Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh game to the Fox 4:15 slot to give that network a game with Wild Card playoff implications.



Brett Farve's potential MPV season with the division-dominating Vikings is one of the top stories of the season, while both the league's undefeated teams are already scheuled for prime time matchups. Indianapolis plays Jacksonville on the NFL Net's Thursday night game that week, while New Orleans plays Dallas in a Saturday night matchup.



The NFL has the ability to adjust the scheduling of late-season Sunday games to give both Fox and NBC games with more marquee appeal, including stories like the 40-year-old Farve's resurgence or games with playoff implications.



Both Green Bay and Pittsburgh are fighting for wild card berths, with the game likely a must-win for Pittsburgh.