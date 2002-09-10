NFL viewing a see-saw
Viewing of week one of National Football League games was up, flat or down, depending on the
network.
Fox said it set a viewership record for its premiere-week coverage of the
NFL Sunday when an average 21.4 million
viewers tuned in, up 8 percent from a year ago.
Meanwhile, viewing to ABC's first Monday Night Football regular-season
game was flat according to the Nielsen Media Research metered-market ratings
(14.5/23 for this year and game one last season).
CBS posted a 5 percent decline (to an 8.7/19) for its American Football
Conference opening-day coverage, despite a see-saw, overtime battle between the
Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.
