NFL viewing a see-saw

Viewing of week one of National Football League games was up, flat or down, depending on the

network.

Fox said it set a viewership record for its premiere-week coverage of the

NFL Sunday when an average 21.4 million

viewers tuned in, up 8 percent from a year ago.

Meanwhile, viewing to ABC's first Monday Night Football regular-season

game was flat according to the Nielsen Media Research metered-market ratings

(14.5/23 for this year and game one last season).

CBS posted a 5 percent decline (to an 8.7/19) for its American Football

Conference opening-day coverage, despite a see-saw, overtime battle between the

Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.