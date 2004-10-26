NFL, TiVo Resolve Dispute

The National Football League said Tuesday it has settled differences with TiVo Inc. over a feature that lets digital-video-recorder subscribers remotely access recorded broadcast programming.

Both sides characterized the deal as “an important milestone” in efforts to ensure broadband content is protected from illegal copying while preserving consumers’ right to copy and store programming for personal use. “

The NFL had complained that TiVo’s copy-protection control technology, although approved by the FCC in July, would allow illegal, real-time transmission of live NFL games to remote locations outside a TiVo subscriber’s local television market.

After “extensive discussions” with TiVo, the NFL dropped its objection to a feature that would allow TiVo subscribers to transmit recorded programming to their vacation homes after initial airing. TiVo agreed to work with the NFL to protect live games against real-time retransmission outside of the subscriber’s local television market.

The NFL said it will also develop unique content for TiVo subscribers. “We’re thrilled to be working with the NFL to demonstrate to consumers and the industry what can happen when you combine innovation, collaboration and some cool technology,” said Marty Yudkovitz, TiVo President.

“TiVo remote access technology represents an important step in allowing consumers to watch programs that they miss, even if they are away from home,” said Steve Bornstein, NFL Executive Vice President of Media and President and CEO of NFL Network. “We are pleased TiVo has agreed to deploy the technology in a way that will not permit the real time signal piracy that the NFL has always viewed with great concern.”