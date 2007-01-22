NFL Thrills for CBS

CBS Sports’ coverage of the Indianapolis Colts’ thrilling 38-34 comeback victory over the New England Patriots Sunday earned a 28.1 household rating/40 share in the overnights, making it the highest-rated television show this season.

The AFC title game was the highest-rated program in metered markets since last year’s Super Bowl, and beat last March’s Academy Awards (27.6/40) by 2%.

Fox Sports’ coverage of the Chicago Bears’ 39-14 blowout of the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game earlier in the day averaged a 25.1/45. The average audience of 43.2 million made it the most-watched NFC title game in ten years.

