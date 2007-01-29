NFL Taps David Beckham for Super Bowl Spot

The NFL will use American sports’ newest import, English soccer star David Beckham, among a cast of stars for a 30-second commercial it will air touting its NFL Network during this Sunday’s Super Bowl telecast.

Under the tagline, "NFL Network. Total Access, 365 Days a Year," the spot features a party thrown by flamboyant Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson that is attended by a random array of stars including Janet Reno and Martha Stewart.

Beckham, who is scheduled to join Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy in a high-profile move this summer, was also recently photographed for a Disney advertising campaign that will run this March.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the NFL has run a spot backing its fledgling cable network.