NFL Scores Insight Deal
The NFL Network nabbed its second top 10 cable deal Thursday, securing digital distribution on Insight Communications Co. Inc., the nation's ninth-largest cable MSO.
The deal also includes a simulcast HD feed of the channel starting this fall and video on demand programming. NFL Network also has deals with Charter, DirecTV and Voom.
