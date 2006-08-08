NFL Rights Get New Quarterback

Television sports executives on Tuesday were sounding off in support of newly-elected National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Everyone here at NBC and General Electric congratulate Roger Goodell on being selected commissioner of the National Football League,” said NBC Universal Chairman of Sports and Olympics Dick Ebersol. “Roger should take great pride in the fact that he has worked his way up through the League from intern to commissioner.He is a role model for young men and women everywhere as he is the living example of where hard work, talent and personal integrity can take you."

"Roger has been a leader and key decision-maker at the National Football League for many years,” said ESPN and ABC Sports President George Bodenheimer. “He has been an integral part of its success and shown great passion for the game. We look forward to working with him in the years ahead."

Goodell, 47, is a longtime NFL veteran who will replace outgoing commissioner Paul Tagliabue.Goodell, the son of former New York senator Charles Goodell, was the chief operating officer of the league and was involved in the league’s TV rights negotiations, as well as the launch of the NFL Network in 2003.