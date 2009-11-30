NFL Pushes Rams/Titans Fox Matchup Back to 4 p.m. Dec. 13

The NFL said Monday it would not flex its flexible scheduling muscle and switch out the Dec. 13 NBC Sunday night prime time game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

But the league will move the St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans game from 1 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. on that date to strengthen its Fox's afternoon window, according to an NFL spokesperson.

That is because Fox only had one afternoon game on that date--the Oakland Raiders vs. the Washington Redskins, both losing teams (3-8) without any realistic post-season hopes. While the Rams are an even more dismal 1-10, their opponent, the Tennessee Titans, is the first team to have won five straight games after losing its first six, and is the hunt for a wild card berth.