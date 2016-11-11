NFL, NextVR Gear Up for Postgame Virtual Reality

The NFL has teamed up with NextVR to create postgame virtual reality experiences for three games in November.

The Nov. 13 San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals game, the Chicago Bears at New York Giants game on Nov. 20, and the Nov. 27 New York Giants at Cleveland Browns game will all have free 10-minute virtual reality productions, featuring highlights and commentary from broadcaster Danyelle Sargent and NFL veteran Ephraim Salaam. The VR clips will be available on a VOD basis after each game.

“Adding the NFL to our growing portfolio of content partnerships further validates our unmatched technology and our ability to deliver an incredible virtual reality experience to sports fans,” said Brad Allen, NextVR executive chairman, in a statement. “NFL fans are constantly craving more football and this partnership will meet this demand by delivering an unprecedented virtual reality experience to fans both in the U.S. and around the globe.”

NextVR and NFL Films will coproduce the clips, which will be available on the NextVR app.

“Virtual reality is a rapidly evolving technology, and this is a great opportunity for the NFL to continue experimenting with the capabilities and distribution of VR experiences,” said William Deng, director of media strategy and business development for the NFL. “We’re excited to work with NextVR to bring this first-of-its-kind experience to our fans.”