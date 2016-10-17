VR 20/20: Reducing Friction Key to VR Adoption

NEW YORK – Reducing friction to virtual reality technology and the applications and services it enables will be key to scaling up consumer adoption of this emerging market, said Amit Singh, VP of business and operations, VR at Google, said.

Get complete coverage of NYC Television & Video Week.

Singh, an opening keynoter Monday at the VR 20/20, the first event for NewBay Media’s NYC Television & Video Week, said that’s part of the reason why everything Google’s doing around VR these days centers in large part on smartphones.

Making VR simple and mobile will enable Google to “bring it everywhere” and “make VR a daily habit,” he said of that mission.

Google gave the world a taste of VR with Cardboard, an entry level platform that must be paired with a smartphone, but is now taking it to another level with the introduction of Daydream, an Android-powered platform featuring the Daydream View headset and controller that will be launched at retail in the coming weeks for $79.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.