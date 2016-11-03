Google, NFL Plan New Series in Virtual Reality

The NFL, having ratings issues with traditional TV, is tackling virtual reality.

The league and Google announced NFL Films will produce a nine-part series designed for Daydream, Google’s mobile VR offering. It will be the NFL’s first VR project.

The series will give viewers a 360-degree look at NFL life from the point of view of players, coaches, executives, cheerleaders and fans as they prepare for game day.

The NFL Films series is currently in production and being shot using Jump, Google’s 360-degree camera and capture system.

“We are always looking for new ways to engage with our fans. Virtual reality is an emerging platform that enables content experiences with a truly unique vantage point that brings fans closer to the game,” said Vishal Shah, senior VP of digital media at the NFL. “It’s an exciting new medium to explore as we look to evolve and grow our offerings, and this partnership with Google is an important step in that direction.”

In the first episode of the series, viewers will spend a week with the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line as they prepare for the upcoming matchup. Future episodes will feature the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders, look at football culture in Green Bay and visit with the San Diego Chargers organization.

“This series will give fans an opportunity to connect with the NFL like never before, whether they are on YouTube or using Google’s virtual reality headset, Daydream View,” said Amit Singh, VP at Google VR. “We’re thrilled to work with the NFL to capture the series with Jump and bring it to YouTube and Daydream.”

The NFL and YouTube have been partners since 2015. The NFL’s official YouTube channel carries game previews, in-game highlight, post-game recaps, clips, analysis and fantasy football advice.