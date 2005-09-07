NFL Network Seeks a Saint

With the upcoming launch of a new series that profiles a football player or coach each week, the NFL Network is hoping to focus an upcoming episode on a member of the New Orleans Saints and how the team is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The new show, Six Days To Sunday, will debut Sept. 16 at 8:30 and will air every week in high definition. The first show will feature Buffalo Bills linebacker Takeo Spikes. But network spokesman Seth Palansky says they are hoping a Saints player or coach will be the subject of a show in the near future.“Ideally we would like to chronicle a week in the life of someone with the Saints sooner than later,” he says. “It is obviously incredibly compelling, given what is going on off the field.”The 30-minute behind-the-scenes series will follow the player or coach all week up to and including Sunday’s game. Each episode will then be turned around to air the following Thursday at 8:30 p.m. and will encore Fridays at 9.