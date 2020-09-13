NFL Network Scores Deal With Dish, Sling

The National Football League's NFL Media and Dish Network reached a distribution deal on the first Sunday of football season.

The agreement restores both NFL Network and the NFL’s RedZone channel to Dish satellite customers and subscriber to Sling TV’s Blue package.

“We’re excited to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, most importantly our customers and NFL fans,” said Andy LeCuyer, Dish’s senior VP of programming. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We join millions of NFL fans who are thrilled to see NFL Network and NFL RedZone back on Dish and Sling TV in time for the 2020 NFL season,” said Hans Schroeder, executive VP and chief operating officer of NFL Media. “Our goal is to provide NFL fans everywhere the opportunity to view award-winning coverage of America’s favorite sport and Dish and Sling TV are important partners in that mission.”